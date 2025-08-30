Steelers Add Final Player to Practice Squad
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled the 17th and final spot on the team’s practice squad to begin the 2025 season. In the days since the team cut down their roster to 53 players, the team quickly moved to sign back and target players to add to their reserve roster. Just two days after the NFL-mandated roster cut down day, 16 of the 17 Steelers practice squad spots were filled.
The final member to join this year’s squad is a familiar face for the Steelers. Rookie offensive lineman Aiden Williams, re-signed with the team after he was released by the organization as part of their final roster cuts. The rookie guard had to clear waivers, which he did, before he could re-sign with the Steelers.
The Steelers weren’t able to get a long look at Williams, but his physical traits combined with a small sample size have intrigued the organization. The rookie out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth is a mammoth of a player, coming in at 6’5” and nearly 315 pounds. Originally a tight end when he began his collegiate career, he's transitioned to offensive lineman over the past few years. While at training camp this summer, he primarily lined up as a right guard.
He made his debut with the organization in the Steelers’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The first impressions were short lived however, as a lower-body injury sidelined him for the last few weeks. He missed the final two preseason contests as well.
With the addition of Williams, the Steelers will carry three offensive linemen on the PS. Williams joins swing tackle Dylan Cook and versatile lineman Steven Jones as the trio waiting to be signed to the active roster. Between the active and practice squads, they have 12 offensive linemen under contract for the 2025 season.
As a member of the practice squad, Williams has a few options. He can ride it out with the Steelers, and if there are injuries or performance struggles, they may opt to elevate him to the 53-man roster. He could also sign with any other NFL organization’s active roster at any point during the season.
One interesting note about the current makeup of the Steelers’ practice squad is every single player is a familiar face. The organization’s 17 practice squad players were all in training camp with the team this summer. The Steelers usually add several players to the PS from other organizations, so it’s been a surprising development this year. It’s a sign that the coaching staff and management view these players highly, which will hopefully bode well for the depth of the 53-man roster in 2025.
