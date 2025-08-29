Aaron Rodgers Recruiting WRs to Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have done immense work on their roster during the offseason and multiple positions have improved. Recently, those moves have been outshadowed by the glaring hole at the second wide receiver position. The expectation was that the organization would add another passing threat for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers haven’t landed that coveted second receiver yet, and are set to head into the regular season with DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek. That isn’t from lack of effort, however, especially from their starting QB. Rodgers has reportedly reached out to multiple former teammates and friends around the league in an apparent recruiting effort.
Missed Green Bay Reunion
The latest target was his former Green Bay Packers teammate of four seasons Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The veteran receiver was on the open market after the Seattle Seahawks cut him, and MVS was reportedly between the Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers for his next team. He told The Athletic’s Matt Barrows that Rodgers expressed a desire for him to sign in Pittsburgh, but he ultimately decided to sign with San Francisco and their more familiar offensive system.
“He wanted me back over there,” Valdes-Scantling told Barrows.
Despite Rodgers’ desire to reunite, the Steelers couldn’t land him. It’s the second former teammates of Rodgers that Pittsburgh has been ied to and no able to acquire. Veteran pass-catcher Allen Lazard was a rumored trade target, but injuries and a desire from Lazard to prove his worth without the four-time MVP have quieted those rumors.
OBJ Time?
The recruitment tour set its sights on a new target a few weeks ago as well. Former Super Bowl winner Odell Beckham Jr., currently a free agent in the NFL, is another player that’s chatted with Rodgers over the summer. The two are old pals as veterans in the league, and while they’ve never played together before, it’s still a goal of theirs. OBJ said so himself while appearing on the Club Random Podcast hosted by Bill Maher.
“I love him (Rodgers), and we’ve had conversations,” he said. “I won’t say that it’s not a possibility and I won’t say that I haven’t had any communication.”
There hasn’t been any interest shown by the Steelers in the time since Beckham’s appearance on the podcast, but that doesn’t mean those conversations haven’t occurred. As the Steelers have tried to solve this lack of depth issue at wide receiver, they’ve certainly exhausted all of their options.
It seems that Rodgers will continue his recruiting mission until they add another pass-catcher. The Steelers might not follow up on this mission and acquire that player, but it won’t stop the 41-year-old veteran from pounding the pavement and tapping into his resources to improve the Steelers’ offense.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!