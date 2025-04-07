Steelers Host Interesting First-Round Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in an intriguing name for their latest pre-draft visit. According to the Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, the black and gold are hosting Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Steward for a top-30 visit, making him the first pass-rusher the team has hosted this NFL Draft cycle.
Stewart is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but sits at a position the Steelers don't need much help with. With T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh is pretty stout on the outside of their defensive line, but that isn't stopping them from bringing in one of the most athletic players in this year's draft class.
Stewart hit many teams' boards during the NFL Combine when he lit up the drills, showing off his freakish athletic ability. Running a 4.59 40-yard dash and putting up a 40-inch vertical jump, Stewart showcased himself as possibly the most athletic player at the position.
The Steelers could view the situation as scouting potentially the best player on the board. Many will ask why they could need an edge rusher, and could come up with theories about not wanting to extend Watt or looking into trading Highsmith or Herbig.
Possibly, they're just aware that the 21st pick in the draft may leave them with limited options. They've started scouting safeties, which is also a position they have plenty of depth at, and could be doing the same with edge rusher.
If they happen to be on the board and their top defensive tackle prospects, wide receiver prospects and quarterback prospects are already gone, they could just look at it as selecting the player with the best upside. Stewart is a name many teams put into that category of having a ton of room for growth, and the Steelers may be doing their due dilegence to find out before the NFL Draft.
