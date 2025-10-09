Steelers LB Takes Another Step Toward Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury report of the week as they get set to face the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (shoulder), defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (rest) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (rest) were all listed as non-participants while no player was limited.
On the other hand, outside linebackers Alex Highsmith (ankle) and T.J. Watt (rest), cornerbacks Darius Slay Jr. (rest) and Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), running back Jaylen Warren (knee), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (illness) were all full participants.
Highsmith Takes Another Step Towards Return
The Steelers' defense started to turn a corner in their last two games against the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings before their bye week, but the unit should get another boost with the impending return of Highsmith as he practiced for a second day in a row.
Highsmith, who was a difference-maker in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the New York Jets, went down early in the team's Week 2 home opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
He avoided a trip to the reserve/injured list with a sprained ankle, though he didn't practice at all in the two weeks leading into the Steelers' Week 5 bye before being limited yesterday.
Nick Herbig stepped up admirably in his absence, but getting Highsmith back on the field and having that three-headed monster off the edge is a big deal for a Pittsburgh team that'll look to put even more distance between itself and the rest of the AFC North early in the season.
Porter Jr. and Warren Remain on Track
Porter Jr., who went down with his hamstring injury in Week 1, returned to practice ahead of Pittsburgh's bout with the Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, but wasn't deemed ready to play at that point in time.
He expressed his optimism about his chances to suit up vs. Cleveland at the beginning of the week, however, and the fact that he's been a full participant each of the past two days bodes well for his availability.
The same goes for Warren, who missed his first contest of the campaign against Minnesota. The 26-year-old has been a major weapon for the Steelers' offense this season, and having him in the backfield alongside Week 4 star Kenneth Gainwell should give the team multiple quality options against a Browns defense that's been stout so far this season.
