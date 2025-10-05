Steelers RB Decision Isn't Complicated
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have Jaylen Warren against the Minnesota Vikings and it turned out to be their best rushing performance of the season. Kenneth Gainwell took over and finished with 99 yards and two touchdowns with an average rush per attempt of 5.2, easily eclipsing the best mark by the team all season.
Well, that performance has brought up questions. Many are wondering how the Steelers go about their running back room moving forward after Gainwell took over and exploded onto the scene for Pittsburgh.
But it's not that complicated.
Return of Jaylen Warren
The Steelers are expected to get Jaylen Warren back on the field in Week 6 when they take on the Cleveland Browns. Warren has started all but one of the Steelers' games this season, missing it because of a knee injury. With his return, he should be slated to start again, but with lesser reps due to Gainwell's performance.
The steelers signed Warren to be their feature runner, though. They handed him a two-year extension just before the season started to make sure he knew his place on the roster, and that isn't going to change just yet.
The Answer is Easy
Gainwell deserves more reps for the Steelers. They can't just take him off the field after what he was able to do on the ground against the Vikings. But he also wasn't the only reason the rushing attack succeeded.
The Steelers implemented a system where they had an extra tackle in Spencer Anderson, two tight ends in Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward and their best blocking wide receiver, Ben Skowronek, all on the field together.
Before jumping to conclusions that a running back change is needed, the first step is trying that same package with Warren. If it works, then they have exactly what they need - a two-headed monster in the backfield. And chances are, it works.
Obviously, if it doesn't, the Steelers make the change. Kenny G is a valuable runner who proved he's capable of creating a spark. This season, it's about riding the hot hand in the backfield, and no matter who that is, the Steelers should lean on it.
Neither should be benched fully at any point, it's just a matter of who gets more touches. And if the Steelers can do it correctly, they'll have two runners who can keep a defense on their toes, and hopefully keep the offense alive for the remainder of the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!