Steelers Future Hall of Famer Makes Practice Appearance
The Pittsburgh Steelers had quite the guest at their joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday ahead of their preseason bout on Saturday.
Franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger made the rounds on the Steelers' sideline, with the team's official X account posting a picture of him standing alongside the final quarterback still active from his own era in Aaron Rodgers.
The two future Hall of Famers only faced each other twice in the regular season, with Roethlisberger and the Steelers coming out on top by a score of 37-36 on December 20, 2009 while Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won 27-17 on October 3, 2021.
Rodgers and Roethlisberger's most famous matchup, however, came in Super Bowl XLV on February 6, 2011. The latter had already won two Lombardi Trophies up to that point, but the former captured his first, and only, one of his career with the Packers in this instance by defeating Pittsburgh 31-25.
Steelers Now photographer Ed Thompson posted a picture on his X account of Roethlisberger and his sons talking to kicker Chris Boswell, and the six-time Pro Bowl signal caller was also seen alongside head coach Mike Tomlin.
Pat Freiermuth, whose rookie season in 2021 was Roethlisberger's last before retiring, said it was good to see his former quarterback again.
“It was great to see Ben,” Freiermuth said. “It was great to chop it up with him. Great to see his kids. He’s one of my all-time favorites. It was great to see him.”
The No. 11 overall pick out of Miami (OH) in the 2023 NFL Draft, Roethlisberger spent his entire 18-year career in Pittsburgh.
His previously mentioned Super Bowl victories with the team came in 2005 over the Seattle Seahawks and in 2008 over the Arizona Cardinals. Roethlisberger played in a total of 23 playoff games as a member of the Steelers and compiled a 13-10 record while throwing for 5,972 yards, 36 touchdowns and 28 interceptions over that stretch.
He also threw for 64,088 yards and 418 touchdowns in 249 regular season contests, which rank fifth and eigth all-time, respectively.
