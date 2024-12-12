Steelers Coach Fired Up Over Bill Belichick Hire
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping their offensive coordinator - for now - as Arthur Smith denied North Carolina the opportunity to hire him and remain the play-caller for the 10-3 black and gold. But in his place, the Tar Heels made a splash, hiring arguably the NFL's greatest coach, Bill Belichick.
Belichick begins his run at the college level, signing a three-year deal with the Tar Heels. Smith, who played at North Carolina before starting his coaching career there as a grad assistant in 2006, happily remains in Pittsburgh, but is "fired up" about his alma mater landing the legendary coach.
"I think it's awesome. Great for the whole game of football," Smith said. "You're talking about somebody who's won more than any coach, right. The history of the game, and the college game has changed. There's been times I've had conversations with him about a lot of things, and I've learned something every time. He's a teacher of the game. That's a lot of wisdom that should carry over.
Belichick has never coached at the college level, but the expectation is that he's bringing plenty of experience and knowledge on how to prepare for the NFL game. And as someone who's learned plenty from him both talking with him and from afar, Smith knows players will want to work under him at North Carolina.
"Why you wouldn't want to learn the game of football from him," Smith said. "Like any great coach, he's a teacher first, and really, still a student."
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!