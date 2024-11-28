Report: Steelers Coach Interested in College Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't take very long to decide Arthur Smith was the coach for the job to fill their opening at offensive coordinator. And while the offense has had their ups and downs this season, there's a lot of belief in what Smith brings to the team as a play-caller.
But his tenure in Pittsburgh might be short. Recently, the offensive coordinator was named a favorite to land the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina, his alma mater. And according to Football Scoop's John Brice, Smith is interested in returning to the collegiate ranks for the opportunity.
"Two different sources tell FootballScoop that Arthur Smith, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach and current Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, would have an interest in a return to collegiate coaching after 15 years in the NFL," Brice writes.
Smith was a grad assistant at North Carolina in 2006 and then spent another season at the college level as a Defensive Assistant for Ole Miss in 2010. He's spent the rest of his career at the NFL level, reaching the heights of head coach and becoming one of the most prominant offensive coordinators in the league.
The Steelers are a prime spot for Smith, who has a young and promising offensive line, a superstar wide receiver in George Pickens, a newly-signed tight end in Pat Freiermuth and two starting-caliber quarterbacks to work with. Still, being a head coach is always appealing for coaches at any level.
Right now, there is a long list of potential candidates for the UNC job, but expect Smith to remain on the list as it gets shorter. And depending on how the season finishes out for the Steelers, he could remain the favorite to move to the college ranks.
