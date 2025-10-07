All Steelers

Steelers Avoid First-Round QB in Latest Mock Draft

Ari Meyer

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have began their 20265 season off to a much better start than many expected, as they currently boast a 3-1 record and lead the AFC North division.

The offense has clicked in a much better way than they had in any season since the 2019 season, largely considered to be the last strong season by Ben Roethlisberger before his 2021 retirement. Aaron Rodgers has led the team at quarterback quite well, and it has led some to discuss whether to keep him for the following season.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin
Steelers Latest Mock Draft Avoids QB

This could have large implications for the 2026 NFL Draft, which will take place in Pittsburgh with a good quarterback class and the Steelers were likely to be one of the teams to take one early on. In a new mock by Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports, however, the Steelers opt for a wide receiver and take USC's Makai Lemon.

"Lemon is a big-play machine with good ball skills and can consistently make the first tackler miss with the ball in his hands." Tice and McDonald wrote. He might be best served as primarily a slot player at the next level, but he has been productive on the outside and against press this season. He would have great synergy of skill sets with DK Metcalf."

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon
Lemon is a top receiving option, with nearly 550 yards receiving and five touchdowns for USC this season thus far, leading the team in both statistics.

The writers do not justify as to why they would not target a quarterback, but the team may be fine with Rodgers for another season. Despite his advanced age for being an NFL quarterback, he has shown that he may possibly have another season of high quality play left in him. It is important, however, that they let him finish out this season strong before making any such claims and conclusions.

Lemon would have to be an incredible addition to any team for it to be worth the Steelers' selection to go for him instead of one of the quarterbacks in the class, which is unclear at this point.

Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

