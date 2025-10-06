Steelers Defense Receives Major Boost
The Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary, which has been banged up for the entire season, is set to return a major piece when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.
Joey Porter Jr. Deems Himself Ready
While speaking with reporters at the beginning of the practice week, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. made it clear that he expects to play against Cleveland after remaining out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury.
"Yea, definitely," Porter Jr. said. "I'm back for sure."
Additionally, he stated that he had originally intended on returning before the Steelers' Week 5 bye, but instead took some more time to recover and didn't force the issue.
"I wanted to get back before the bye week just to get my little groove in, but it was for the greater good that I sat, got some more time," Porter Jr. said. "But yea, we're ready now."
Porter Jr.'s Injury
Porter Jr. sustained a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Pittsburgh's season opener vs. the New York Jets. Even beyond not playing since that point in time, he had been listed as a non-participant on each of the team's injury reports through Week 3 before being upgraded to limited ahead of Week 4.
Impact of Porter Jr.'s Return
The Steelers have not had every member of their secondary healthy at the same time since safety DeShon Elliott went down with a knee injury in the first half of their Week 1 matchup against the Jets. Porter Jr., as previously noted, suffered his own injury later in the contest.
Though Elliott returned in Week 4 and Porter Jr. is slated to do so against Cleveland, it appears Jalen Ramsey will be sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.
Darius Slay Jr. and Brandin Echols also dealt with minor ailments against Minnesota, but there's little to no concern about the availability of either player at this point in time.
Though Ramsey's likely absence would be a major loss for Pittsburgh, having Porter Jr. back on the field will help soften the blow. The third-year corner will step right back into a starting role on the boundary next to Slay while Echols should see a majority of the reps from the slot.
