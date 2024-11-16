Former Ravens LB Send Warning to Steelers Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have some new faces joining the Steelers-Ravens rivalry in Week 11, but they also have two former Baltimore players who will switch sides for the first time in their careers.
DeShon Elliott and Patrick Queen will dawn a different jersey for the first time in the AFC North clash, drawing plenty of commentary and attention about their Steelers debut in the rivalry. Some have ignored it and said it's part of the NFL business. Others, like former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, sent a stern warning about what Queen can expect in Week 11.
"Even though we hate the Steelers, we respect them, and we’ll never admit that out loud. But every once in a while, you get a Judas. And the Judas is Patrick Queen. He went over to the dark side. He’s going to learn. He’s gonna mess around and find out," Scott said.
Queen has the a force in the middle of the Steelers defense, and is very aware of the importance of this game. Playing on the other side showed him the intensity, but that has grown this season with an opportunity to right a wrong he believes was made when Baltimore didn't offer him a contract.
"I wasn't wanted back," Queen said. "I didn't get an offer back. It's definitely kind of upsetting, being there for four years, the bond that you grow with your teammates. At the end of the day, the first few months, you definitely go through those feelings. Now, after playing games, you just go by, you just want to win games. You want to win with your teammates, your new teammates. You want to bond with those guys. Everything you do is for the organization that you're in now. Like I said, I will have feelings obviously, anyone in my position would this week. Just take it one day at a time and whatever happens, happens."
This matchup comes with plenty of storylines about the winner of the AFC North, two star quarterbacks and dominant rushing games, and now a linebacker looking for revenge. Only time will tell if he gets it.
