Steelers Legend Has Aaron Rodgers Theory
PITTSBURGH -- While the Pittsburgh Steelers await the decision by Aaron Rodgers on whether or not he will be joining the team for the coming season, opinions from all across the spectrum have infiltrated sports media.
One person who has offered their opinion on the whole situation recently is former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Roethlisberger believes that the Steelers are not the top team in Rodgers' mind, leading to a lack of a decision to be made to this point. In an episode of the Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger said that believes Rodgers is holding out on a Steelers decision because he believes that the Vikings are his ideal destination. After Russell Wilson signed outside of Pittsburgh, the decision for Rodgers should have been clearer.
“I think Aaron secretly is still holding out for Minnesota, which is why he hasn’t signed with the Steelers,” Roethlisberger said. “Why else would you go throw with DK and be working out and put it out, blast it to everybody that I’m throwing to these guys, but you won’t sign?”
Despite the fact that the Vikings have gone as far as to publicly express that they are not interested in him, Rodgers could be holding out for a direct, secret decision from them. They seem to have faith in J.J. McCarthy as their quarterback of the future, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.
It seems highly unlikely that Rodgers would have a throwing session with a Steelers player in DK Metcalf and not have one with a Vikings player if this was truly the case. Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh points out that both head coach Mike Tomlin and owner Art Rooney II have set semi-concrete deadlines for how long they were willing to wait on a decision, yet the Vikings do not have a stated timeline or public interest in the least bit.
