Steelers Legend Defends Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 34-17 beatdown at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, forgoing their chances to clinch the AFC North, with a Russell Wilson fumble in the red zone representing a turning point in the contest.
With the game knotted up at 7-7 just under four minutes into the second quarter, Wilson tucked the ball from Baltimore's 23-yard line and broke off a 19-yard run. The issue, however, was that as he reached the 4-yard line, safety Ar'Darius Washington stepped up and jarred the ball loose. Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy ended up falling on it, shifting momentum in Baltimore's favor and robbing Pittsburgh of a prime scoring chance.
While some were critical of Wilson's lack of ball security and decision not to slide, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had no issues with how the play transpired.
"I feel like if he would've slid and we would've went back and watched it, the fans would've been like, 'Why did he slide?'" Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin podcast. '"Why didn't he try to make a play?' You've got a guy that's, I don't care if he's 35, 36, 37, how old Russ is. Russ is an athlete. When you watch that end zone view, and you see him running, there's one guy coming from the center of the field. There's no reason Russ shouldn't beat that guy."
Wilson would surely like to have that sequence back, but it was an opportunity that he rightfully should've taken full advantage of. Pittsburgh's offense had sputtered in recent weeks without George Pickens healthy, and the team's found little success in the red zone all season.
Against a rival with the division on the line, Wilson was simply trying to will the Steelers to victory. He's not quite as mobile as he was in his prime but he's proven that he can still make things happen with his legs, meaning that his decision to attempt and score instead of sliding was sound process despite the outcome.
Roethlisberger doubled down on his belief that Wilson shouldn't have gone down as well, backing up the signal caller's choice on the play.
"I don't think he should've slid," Roethlisberger said. "I think I would've been mad if I would've watched him slide and then saw the sky view and him sliding. No, go get in the end zone."
