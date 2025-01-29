Steelers Legend Admits Jayden Daniels Played Better Than Him
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's achievements as a rookie have been matched only by Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, who saw his year end in an NFC Championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
Daniels was the pioneer of the Commanders' unforeseen turnaround this year, improving the team's record from where it sat at 4-13 in 2023 to 12-5 while picking up their first playoff victories since 2005.
Along the way, he recorded 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions during the regular season to go with 891 yards and six scores on the ground.
In the playoffs, Daniels threw for 822 yards, five touchdowns and a pick while adding on 135 rushing yards.
Much like Roethlisberger, Daniels is a shoo-in to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he also matched the Steelers legend's record of 14 wins for a first-year signal caller.
With comparisons between the two mounting over recent weeks, Roethlisberger offered high praise by exclaiming that Daniels surpassed the precedent he had previously set for rookie quarterbacks.
"He was playing much better football than I was as a rookie," Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin podcast. "I was just trying to survive, and he was leading the team. I was fortunate that I had a group of guys around me that were veterans, that we had a great defense, and we had Jerome [Bettis] and guys that didn't have to lean on me. The Commanders leaned on him. He was playing great football ... What I've seen, if he continues to improve, he's gonna be a game changer for a long time."
While Roethlisberger is selling himself short, there is some truth to what he said. As the No. 11 overall selection in 2004, he stepped in as Pittsburgh's starter after Tommy Maddox went down with an injury in Week 2 and was surrounded by the likes of Bettis, Hines Ward, Plaxico Burress and Antwaan Randle El.
That supporting cast certainly made Roethlisberger's job a bit easier, as did the Steelers' defense, which allowed the fewest points (15.7) and yards (258.4) per game in the league.
Pittsburgh finished that season with a 15-1 record while Roethlisberger posted 2,621 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The team hosted the AFC Championship, though they'd fall to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots by a score of 41-27.
It's somewhat unfair to compare Daniels' numbers to Roethlisberger's given that they played in different eras and the latter suited up for three fewer games, but the former's stats were better across the board regardless.
If the Washington star continues his upward trajectory, there's no telling how far he can bring an organization that has been starved for success in recent years.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!