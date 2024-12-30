Steelers WR Set to Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Week 18 with as healthy of a roster as they've had in a long time, setting the team up well ahead of the playoffs.
During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip), alongside cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee), are on pace to return to game action against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night.
Skowronek did not suit up versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day after sustaining his injury in the first quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 16 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens.
The 27-year-old became a preferred target of Russell Wilson while George Pickens was sidelined with a hamstring injury against the Ravens, hauling in two catches for 25 yards on 10 offensive snaps before he was ruled out.
Skowronek has emerged as an impact player, particularly on special teams, for the Steelers throughout the season after the organization signed him to their practice squad in late August following his release from the Houston Texans.
He was then promoted to the active roster on Sept. 17 before landing on the reserve/injured list with a shoulder injury. Skowronek was later activated ahead of the Steelers' Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders.
Across nine games this year, he has seen the field for 136 special teams snaps and recorded five tackles while recovering two fumbles. On the offensive side of the ball, Skowronek has five catches for 69 yards.
The former seventh-round pick in 2021 began his career as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and helped the team win the Super Bowl as a rookie. Skowronek was then traded to Houston this past offseason, though he didn't enjoy a long stint there.
As Pittsburgh has toiled in the middle of its three-game losing streak, returning him after a brief absence should help in several facets of the game and perhaps provide a much-needed boost.
