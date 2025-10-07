Tom Brady Reacts to Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers now lead their division, topping the AFC North at 3-1. The remainder of the teams around them have collapsed early on in the season.
One of the reasons for the Steelers success so far this season has been their stellar play at the quarterback position, as Aaron Rodgers has stepped up in a big way in his first year at the helm of the Steelers.
Tom Brady Praises Rodgers
His play has caught the eye of another great, as Tom Brady spoke on Rodgers' performance during an appearance on FOX's NFL Sunday show.
"Beyond impressed," Brady said. "I think at that age, there's so many other factors that come into play about how to be a great quarterback. And we all wanna talk about what happens in the offseason with him. There's some things that are, there's a lot of narratives out there. It's a little different. But what we know about him on the field is he's a surgical passer. He's got a killer instinct. He's hyper competitive. And I think he's brought all those things to Pittsburgh."
Rodgers is currently the oldest player in the league, and that led to some concern heading into the season about whether or not he could hold up at the age he is at. He has since proven nearly all doubt wrong, as he has been able to throw as well as he has throughout his career whilst also being a lot more mobile than expected.
Rodgers and Brady are both considered top quarterbacks in league history, with Brady widely being considered the greatest quarterback of all time. Now, Brady shares his thoughts on a fellow future Pro Football Hall Of Famer in Rodgers and gives him quite strong compliments.
Rodgers is currently averaging 7.3 yards per pass, and ranks near the top of the league in passing touchdowns with 8 despite playing in one less game than many of his counterparts. The only other quarterback to remain this good at their age in their career is Brady himself, who was dominant nearly until his retirement a couple seasons ago.
