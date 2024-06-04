Steelers DT Cam Heyward Returns After Holdout
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Heyward have yet to reach a new contract extension. The good news for both sides is the ongoing negotiations didn't stop Heyward from completely missing the latest part of the offseason training. Steelers insider Gerry Dulac sent out some encouraging news as he announced Cam Heyward returned to OTA's.
Heyward returns after a brief, two-week holdout. Heyward is entering the final season of his current contract, and is looking to become one of the highest paid DT's in the NFL.
While many were worried about where this would lead, it seemed the feeling inside the locker room was rather calm. When asked about the possibility of Heyward missing OTA's, Coach Tomlin was unphased. He said that it might even make his job a bit easier to have him missing this part of the offseason activities
"You know, I'm not overly concerned, to be quite honest with you. Cam's a guy with over 10,000 plus career snaps. It's probably an easier day for me with him not being here. I thin the lines out and get to know some people that I know less than him. Obviously, I know Cam very well. We shared a lot of experiences over the years. But he and I talk often. As a matter of fact, we talked twice yesterday. But that's not an irregular thing. That's what we always do. Talk about not only where he is and what's going on with him, but where this team is. Because as a leader, he needs information in that regard."
The Steelers are more than glad to have Heyward back around. Even if it is just for OTA's, Heyward is a leader on the field. Having him and his support around as much as possible is the best situation for the organization. Hopefully, the two sides can hammer out a contract extension and Heyward can just focus on getting ready for the 2024 season.
