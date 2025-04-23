Steelers Star Warns Fans About NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- As the NFL Draft approaches quickly, rumors have swirled around about what the Steelers and every other team in the National Football League are trying to do when it's their turn to determine their team's future.
One person who has decided to cut through all of the noise and give his take on the matter is a current Steelers player in defensive tackle Cam Heyward. On his own podcast, Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Heyward spoke about how he views the rumors that seem to arise when draft season comes around.
"Don't listen to these people in the last two weeks. It is a shell game for all these teams. They are talking to the media, they're putting out a million things just to see if something sticks so either they can trade up, trade back," Heyward said. "I know for a fact half of this stuff is fake. I'm not gonna tell you what's fake, but I know for a fact half of this stuff is fake. And I'm not just referring to the Pittsburgh Steelers."
He then talks about why the media is necessary, but tough to deal with especially in big moments like the draft.
"You have to remember there's a job being done. You have to appease the team. You're trying to appease the agents, and you're trying to find a sweet spot where you can live and people wanna keep coming back to you," Heyward said. "You don't want to upset anybody. You're not really saying what you really feel about a certain player. It's a lot of talk about nothing."
It certainly is a complicated process, and it is one that does not see much closure until the actual pick is in. Therefore, there will be little clarity until the picks are oficially in this weekend.
