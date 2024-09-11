Steelers' Chris Boswell Named Player of Week
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been named the AFC's Special Teams Player of the Week after his standout performance against the Atlanta Falcons.
It is the third time Boswell has won the award throughout his career, with the first coming in Week 6 of the 2015 campaign and the second during Week 13 in 2017.
Boswell scored all 18 of the Steelers' points in the team's 18-10 victory over Atlanta. He made three field goals of over 50 yards throughout the contest, making him the first kicker in team history to do so in a single game.
Boswell's first kick of the day came from 57 yards out with 4:37 left in the first quarter, which tied the game at 3-3 after Younghoe Koo hit a 24-yard chip shot to open the scoring for the Falcons.
His second make, which was from 51 yards, put Pittsburgh ahead 6-3 with 12:54 to go in the second quarter. Boswell later nailed a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half that cut the team's deficit to 10-9 following a Kyle Pitts touchdown for Atlanta.
His 56-yard kick, which broke the Steelers record, made it 12-10 at the 7:45 mark of the third quarter before he added a 40-yarder at the end of the period to extend it to 15-10.
Boswell's last field goal of the day came with 28 seconds left on a 25-yard attempt. He finished a perfect 6-of-6 on the day while adding in a 43-yard punt after Cameron Johnston left with a knee injury.
All 134 games of Boswell's career have come as a member of the Steelers. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and is the second-leading scorer in team history behind fellow kicker Gary Anderson.
