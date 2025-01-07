Russell Wilson Done, Could Steelers Trade Mike Tomlin?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom. After losing four-straight games to end the regular season, they now enter the postseason with a matchup against their AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. At this point, there are few who believe they can turn it around.
What's going wrong with the Steelers? A lot. The team dedicated themselves to the running game this season but didn't see the results they wanted. Without a true backfield to carry them to the promise land, they settled for just over average rushing results - but hoped that could win them a Super Bowl.
When they needed to turn to Russell Wilson to be their savior, he fell flat, leaving many wondering why Justin Fields hasn't gotten another shot.
For everyone person wondering what's going on with Wilson, or if the Steelers should make a change at quarterback, there are two people concerned Mike Tomlin has lost his grip of being a contender. It's not that Tomlin isn't viewed as one of the best, but rather maybe his spark in Pittsburgh has dimmed.
So, how do they change it? Well, ESPN's Adam Schefter believes they may have an opportunity to trade him this offseason. Yes, trade him.
Would they? Can they? What would the offer need to be to get them to think about?
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!