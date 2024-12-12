Steelers Could Play Spoiler to Saquon Barkley's Historic Season
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been on a tear in his first year with the team, as he's posted 1,623 yards on the ground through 13 games. He has the potential to break Eric Dickerson's single-season record of 2,105 from 1984, but the Pittsburgh Steelers plan on pushing him off that path in Week 15.
"It's very important for everybody to handle their job and make sure that we don't give him any rushing lanes or any open lanes to run and make any big plays," outside linebacker Preston Smith said, via Teresa Varley on the Steelers' official team site. "We've got to eliminate the big plays from him and prevent him from having a huge game."
After spending the opening six years of his career as a member of the New York Giants, Barkley inked a three-year deal worth $37.75 million in free agency with Philadelphia this past offseason.
The 27-year-old has exceeded even the loftiest of expectations thus far, recording 11 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 267 yards and two scores on 29 receptions for an 11-2 Eagles team.
In order to surpass Dickerson's record-breaking mark, Barkley would need to average 120.75 rushing yards per game over the final four weeks of the season after putting up 124.85 yards per contest up to this point.
Barkley has the benefit of an extra 17th game on the schedule, whereas Dickerson played 16, but that doesn't make his pursuit of history less thrilling.
The Steelers are fully aware of the pace he is on as well and know that he will give them everything they can handle on Sunday afternoon.
"That's huge. That's been a while since that's been up there," inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. "For him to find a new team and be able to get to that part in his career is something that you don't see at all. That's hats off to his team, his offensive coordinator, his line and him. The guys are doing a good job. So we've just got to go out there and we've got to play physical football and stop that."
Pittsburgh owns one of the best run defenses in the league, allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game at 91.5, so while it is rather well-equipped to curtail Barkley's production, it is easier said than done.
