Steelers’ Najee Harris Reacts to Saquon Barkley’s Insane Hurdle
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was perplexed by Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle during the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"That was crazy," Harris said. "That was the play of the year. That was wild. To see a guy catch the ball in space ... jump over somebody backwards ... I'm never going to try that, but you know, just having that type of athleticism is freaky. I've always been a fan of Saquon. I'm not trying that though."
Barkley's play came in the second quarter with the Eagles ahead 7-0. Jalen Hurts hit him on a pass in the flats on 3rd-and-6, and he made the first Jacksonville defender miss in open space before making another whiff on a tackle with a spin move before gaining the first down and successfully jumping over another Jaguars player before he was taken down.
Philadelphia went on to win by a score of 28-23, as Barkley finished the day with 159 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries while also contributing 40 yards and a score in the receiving game on three catches.
Barkley has been a slam-dunk addition for the Eagles, who signed him to a three-year deal worth $37.5 million in free agency this past offseason after their division rival, the New York Giants, opted not to keep the star back around.
He is second only to Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens in rushing yards on the year with 925 while being a driving force towards Philadelphia's exceptional start to the year with a 6-2 record.
Harris has excelled in his own right, posting 592 yards on the ground with two touchdowns across 136 attempts. He is poised to hit the open market after the current campaign concludes after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option, which is a decision that the team may soon regret given how instrumental the 26-year-old has been to their success.
