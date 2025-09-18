Steelers Could Unleash Former Pro Bowler After OL Injury
PITTSBURGH — Another injury has hit the Pittsburgh Steelers, this time impacting their offensive line depth potentially for the rest of the season. Through two games, the 1-1 Steelers have received mixed reviews on their offensive line. There’s been moments of success and failure, but the organization remains confident in the starting five.
The depth behind them, however, is a growing problem for the Steelers. It won’t get any easier with an injury suffered by interior offensive lineman Max Scharping. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the versatile back-up guard and center sustained a knee injury at practice. The injury is believed to be a long-term one, and he will have an MRI done to confirm. Rapoport shared the tough news via an update on his X account.
“Sources: interior OL Max Scharping suffered a knee injury during today’s practice and the fear is that it’s significant,” he wrote. ”He’ll have an MRI to confirm the severity. A tough reality for a key depth piece for Pittsburgh.”
Depth Erased
The Steelers love the versatility that Scharping brought to the roster. He could play any of the guard positions or center, and while he wasn’t a Pro Bowler in waiting, he could step in and provide adequate run and pass blocking in a pinch.
Now, the depth that the Steelers were hoping to claim on their offensive line has been erased. While they certainly like their backup options, specifically players like Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum, but Scharping had the upper-hand due to his ability to play in multiple roles.
Time for Peat?
With Scharping potentially out long-term, the Steelers now have no backup right guard. Scharping was entrenched as the backup option for Mason McCormick, but now there is no option to replace McCormick if he is injured or struggles. They have two offensive linemen currently on their practice squad as well in Dylan Cook and Steven Jones. Cook is a tackle, and Jones played almost exclusively as a tackle during the preseason as well. He logged just 19 snaps at right guard, but 93 at right tackle. There’s no obvious move to be made by elevating a practice squad player.
That’s where veteran Andrus Peat comes in. The former Pro Bowl left guard has been inactive the first two weeks, but he’s the team’s best bet to sure up the depth. He has positional versatility already, playing every position along the line except center. With the need only growing, he’s likely to be on the 53-man roster against the New England Patriots or Minnesota Vikings in Ireland. And that’s how it should be for the Steelers. They can’t take a risk on another unproven younger player needing a win in Week 3. Instead, they should turn to Peat and give him the chance to prove he can fill out the depth and rotation for the Steelers’ offensive line.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!