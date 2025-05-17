Former Steelers RB Cut After Showing Up Out of Shape
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steeler practice squad running back in University of Georgia's Daijun Edwards has had his stint in the Canadian Football League end after just two days.
Edwards was signed by the CFL's Montreal Allouettes on May 11, spending two days with the team before getting released on May 13.
According to Eric Leblanc of RDS, a French Canadian sports media service, Edwards stint was short due to concerns about his physical fitness.
The concerns were so bad that Leblanc reported that team management had joked that they had possibly gotten the wrong Daijun Edwards and that there could possibly have been another one.
Also, according to Leblanc, Edwards was aware of his physical concerns and understood the reason for his release, as his lack of fitness stood out among the rest of the Alouettes training camp invites.
Edwards signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Edwards had a prolific career with the University of Georgia, where he was able to average 5.3 yards per carry as a top back for both of the Georgia National Championship winning teams. His 2022 campaign with Georgia ended up being his best, where he rushed 140 times for 769 yards and seven touchdowns.
He would sign with the Steelers just after the 2024 Draft and would receive his release on August 26 of the same year.
Now, Edwards will need to make significant changes in order to turn his career around. It is important to note that he recognized his faults when it came to his release from the Alouettes, but that does not guarantee that he will make a change for the future. Edwards is just 24 years old, so he has plenty of time to turn his career around at this point.
