Report: Steelers Retaining O-Line Coach
Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II hinted that changes were coming to Mike Tomlin's coaching staff this offseason, but there's been little movement on that front thus far.
Among the Steelers' personnel who have faced the most scrutiny is offensive line coach Pat Meyer, who just finished up his third year on the job after being hired ahead of the 2022 campaign.
The position group has drawn the ire of fans throughout his short tenure for its spotty play, which in turn has led to him receiving plenty of blame.
Perhaps the most notable indictment against Meyer's body of work is the lack of development from 2023 first-round tackle Broderick Jones, which The Athletic's Mike DeFabo laid out in his latest Steelers mailbag.
"Here’s how I look at it: The Steelers knew Jones was raw when they drafted him, considering he made just 22 starts at Georgia," DeFabo wrote. "But by picking Jones 14th, they were trusting offensive line coach Pat Meyer to take a player with tremendous physical gifts and help him reach his potential. It hasn’t happened yet. It didn’t help that Jones spent the 2024 preseason uncertain as to whether he would play on the right side or the left."
DeFabo went on to share his opinion that other coaches around the league have gotten more out of their offensive lines with less talent than Meyer has, which should be taken into consideration when examining Pittsburgh's case for retaining or firing him.
While DeFabo himself stated that he would've cut ties with Meyer if it were his decision, he revealed that the Steelers don't share that same feeling.
"I would have looked at all of this and moved on from Meyer, but the Steelers decided otherwise," DeFabo wrote.
Pittsburgh allowed 50 sacks this past year, tying for the ninth-most in the league, but there were still some varying levels of positives to take away from the entire experience.
For example, despite the team being ravaged by injuries up front, the conglomerate ranked No. 13 in pass block win rate at 62 percent and No. 18 in run block win rate at 71 percent according to ESPN, while rookie center Zach Frazier swiftly developed into one of the league's premier players at the position.
Meyer, as well as the line as a whole, still have plenty to prove, and 2025 is setting up to be a make-or-break year for the veteran coach.
