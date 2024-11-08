Steelers LB Suffers Injury Setback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week as they stare down a Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) hit a snag on Friday afternoon, as he did not participate in practice and will not play against the Commanders.
He began the week as a limited participant and looked to be set up for a return, though he'll have to wait a little while longer before those plans come to fruition.
Herbig initially suffered his injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and neither played nor practiced up through Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye week. Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt will continue to take a lion's share of the edge rusher snaps in his continued absence, while newcomer Preston Smith could potentially play a role in Washington as well.
Rookie center Zach Frazier (ankle), on the other hand, did not earn a game designation after registering as a full participant each practice day of the week. He had not suited up since Week 6 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, so his return should provide a huge boost for the Steelers' offensive line.
Safety Terrell Edmunds (illness) did not practice at all this week as well, thus rendering him out against Washington.
Quarterback Justin Fields (hamstring) and running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) also did not receive a designation, setting them up for their respective returns.
Fields was inactive against the New York Giants in Week 8 after going down with an injury in practice, while Patterson has not appeared in a game since Week 4 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder), both of whom are in the middle of their 21-day practice windows while remaining on the reserve/injured list, also did not receive designations.
