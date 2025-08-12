Steelers Cut Versatile Weapon After Record-Setting Contract
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made more roster moves following the conclusion of their first preseason game.
Following their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers have now waived two players with injury designations, and signed two players in their place.
Following their preseason opener, the Steelers released a promising rookie in tight end D.J. Thomas-Jones, a UDFA signing in the 2025 class out of the University of South Alabama. In addition to Thomas-Jones, the Steelers also released defensive back Cameron McCutcheon.
Thomas signed the largest undrafted non-quarterback free agent signing bonus in Steelers history when he joined after the 2025 NFL Draft.
In return, the Steelers signed defensive back Mikey Victor and tight end Kevin Foelsch. Foelsch was previously on the roster to begin training camp, and was resigned Monday following his release on August 5.
Thomas-Jones had been feared to have suffered a season-ending injury early in training camp, as the team had initially believed that he had torn his Achilles tendon in late July. Despite that, Thomas-Jones returned to practice on Aug 3 ahead of the Steelers first preseason bout on August 9.
Thomas-Jones did not play in the Steelers win agaisnt the Jaguars, but displayed significant talent during his time at Saint Vincent College.
Despite not being in the power conferences in college, Thomas-Jones was one of the most feared offensive players in the Sun Belt.
Thomas-Jones began his college career at Ole Miss during the 2020 shortened season, where he saw 29 snaps in six games between special teams and offense. In 2021, Thomas-Jones appeared in five games, catching one pass for six yards. He would enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, joining South Alabama for the remainder of his college career.
At South Alabama, Thomas-Jones was a proficient receiver, finishing with 610 receiving yards as well as 11 receiving touchdowns across his three seasons with the team. In his final season with the team in 2024, Thomas-Jones started in all thirteen of the team's games, including their bowl game win in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl against Western Michigan.
The Steelers viewed Thomas-Jones as one of the more versatile offensive players on the team, but injury concerns likely factored into their decision to let him go.
