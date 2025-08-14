Steelers Shouldn't Sign Former All-Pro WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put out feelers on the wide receiver market over the last few months, and their search for help at the position should ramp up once final roster cuts wrap up on August 26.
With that being said, though, perhaps they're content with the options already available and will make a move to sign someone like Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future.
The 32-year-old hinted at potentially joining the Steelers earlier this offseason, and his shared affection with Aaron Rodgers makes him a logical target for the team.
Beckham is among the most decorated and recognizable receivers of the last decade, but at this point in his career, there's no telling if he'll remain productive.
A first-round pick out of LSU in 2014 by the New York Giants, he was an immediate star in the league's biggest market. Beckham won the AP NFL Rookie of the Year Award and was a Pro Bowler that same year with 1,345 yards and 12 touchdowns while his one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in November 2014 quickly became one of the most iconic plays in recent memory.
He was fantastic in 2015 and 2016 as well, logging a combined 2,817 yards and 23 touchdowns over that stretch while being named a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in both of those years.
Things went sideways from there, though, as he appeared in just four games during the 2017 campaign due to a fractured ankle before missing the final four contests of the 2018 season as a result of a quadriceps injury.
Beckham put up good numbers when healthy those two years, but the Giants opted to move on by trading him to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.
His stint there was a mess for all intents and purposes, as he recorded 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games before getting released in November 2021.
Beckham went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams and won the Super Bowl with the team that season, though he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl after having previously done so in 2020 with Cleveland.
He did not play throughout the 2022 campaign and joined the Baltimore Ravens in April 2023, for whom he put up 565 yards and three scores in 14 games that year.
After Baltimore released him, Beckham found his way to the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and had his worst season to date, posting 55 yards on nine receptions across nine games.
Though the storyline of him finally teaming up with Rodgers in what could perhaps be the final campaign of their respective careers would be rather poetic, Beckham doesn't have much left in the tank.
The Steelers wouldn't have to pay much in order to sign him, but there are simply better options available than him on the market at the position.
