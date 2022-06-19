Steelers' George Pickens Called Best Rookie WR in NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers found the league's best rookie wideout in the second round.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens is already catching the attention of everyone who's watching. The team's second-round pick was the 10th receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but some believe that's nine spots too low.

NFL analyst Greg Cosell said on the Ross Tucker podcast that the Steelers' rookie is the best wide receiver he's seen out of the draft.

"George Pickens, to me, based on purely tape, and I know there were other issues with George Pickens, which is why he was not a first-round pick, I thought overall that he was the best receiving prospect in this draft class, based solely on tape," Cosell said.

"Big, physical, can run," Cosell added "Played in the SEC. Came in the SEC as a true freshman and was a dominant wide receiver.” Pickens had 49 receptions for 727 yards (14.8 average) and eight touchdowns in his freshman year at Georgia in 2019."

Cosell said teams did have first-round grades on Pickens but there were red flags surrounding him. He played in just four games his final college season because of an ACL injury and had on-field issues as well.

However, Cosell also said Pickens might be in the best situation, which is great news for the Steelers and Steelers fans.

"I think that he’s in a very good situation with Mike Tomlin. So, I’m very curious to see how Pickens does," Cosell said.

