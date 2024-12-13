Steelers Lose Star WR for Eagles Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their final injury report ahead of a Week 15 road matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, which confirmed that wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) will not suit up on game day for a second-straight contest.
The 23-year-old star did not participate in practice throughout the week, meaning that the writing was on the wall regarding his game designation.
After not missing a single game in either his rookie or sophomore campaign in 2022 and 2023, respectively, Pickens was sidelined for the first time in his NFL career last weekend in Pittsburgh's win over the Cleveland Browns.
During his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that the injury came up following practice last Thursday. While Pickens was listed as "questionable" on the Steelers' last report before taking on Cleveland, there was optimism that he would ultimately be able to participate in game action after going through warm-ups.
As we know, however, it didn't quite play out like that. As the team discovered, Pickens' status wouldn't have allowed him to take on his regular workload, and Pittsburgh opted to sit him down for the day instead of risking him worsening his injury.
An MRI would go on to reveal that the receiver's hamstring was in worse shape than originally believed, backing up a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that he had suffered a grade 2 strain.
It's unknown at this point in time when Pickens could make his return. The Steelers' schedule toughens up as they prepare to close out the regular season, however, as they will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 16 before returning to Acrisure Stadium for bouts with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!