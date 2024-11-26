Steelers WR Drawing Antonio Brown Comparisons
PITTSBURGH -- Another comment regarding the all-around news surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout George Pickens has come out of an NFL veteran. Former Penn State star, seven-year NFL veteran, and Pittsburgh native LaVar Arrington is the most recent person to provide their opinion on the wide receiver.
On Arrington's Up On Game podcast, he spoke on why he thinks Pickens' altercation with Greg Newsome II in the Steelers embarrassing 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football is another addition to a bad set of events that have occurred with the wide receiver.
"I thought it was a bad look," Arrington said. "What's your take? Pickens has been one that has come up quite a bit in the media in terms of almost like he's the new iteration of Antonio Brown, Mr. CTESPN representative. "
Arrington also took exception to the postgame comments that Pickens made, including ones where he criticized the playing conditions.
"I would say have a little bit more professionalism about you." Arrington said. "They beat you,. They had to play in the same weather conditions that you played in and deal with the same things that you had to deal with in the game. They have not been a good team up to this point. So, why would you allow a team that hasn't shown to be a good team be able to take it to you and beat you in the elements the way that they did, by the way, in a divisional game?"
Pickens inability to be a difference maker in their loss to the Browns, so his comments look extra out of place compared to if they had occurred surrounding a win. Nothing Arrington said was anything original in regards to comments about Pickens, but he joins a large group of people who have expressed their concerns.
