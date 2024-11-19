Mike Tomlin Drops Epic Response to Steelers Question
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 8-2 on the season, defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, 18-16 at Acrisure Stadium. But despite plenty of praise leaving their first AFC North matchup, there's also concern about how they ended up with the victory.
The Steelers defeated the Ravens behind stellar defensive play and another historic afternoon by kicker Chris Boswell. The star special teamer hit six field goals to score all 18 points, marking the second time he's done so this season. In both games, the Steelers have won.
After the game, Tomlin was asked several questions about his team's performance. And when he was asked to evaluate his offense despite a struggling afternoon, he dropped another classic Tomlin response to the media.
"Mike, how would you evaluate your offense today?" Tomlin was asked.
"W," he responded.
This joins a long list of iconic Tomlin moments in front of a microphone, but at 8-2 with a lead in the AFC North and many believing the Steelers are contenders, the energy behind the "W" was strong.
Pittsburgh's offense has had struggles this season, but has taken a clear step forward over years past. Certainly, the group is trying to win behind six field goals on a weekly basis, but being able to do so twice gives them confidence they can find a way to victory no matter what the circumstance is.
The Steelers' schedule will only get harder from here, with the rest of their AFC North slate and matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ahead. They'll need Russell Wilson, Najee Harris and George Pickens to continue their dominant run, but may also need more Chris Boswell when called upon.
How they move the rest of the year is uncertain, but what pretty likely is Tomlin dropping more memorable moments during press conference and interviews a long the way.
