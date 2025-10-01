Steelers Have Huge Opportunity in AFC North
As things currently stand, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a perfect opportunity to put plenty of distance between themselves and the rest of the AFC North.
After a rusty start to the season that saw it just barely scrape by against the New York Jets in Week 1 before falling in ugly fashion to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, Pittsburgh forced five turnovers in a Week 3 victory over the New England Patriots and turned in its best all-around performance of the campaign thus far in a Week 4 win at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings.
AFC North Leaders
The Steelers, now sitting at 3-1 on the year, are in sole possession of first place in the division. Despite an active offseason that saw them bring in loads of proven veteran talent with the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, DK Metcalf, Darius Slay Jr. and Jonnu Smith, among others, they were still largely projected to be the third-best team in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
Given how the first quarter of the season has played out, though, Pittsburgh is leaps and bounds ahead of its division rivals at this point in time.
Injuries Across the Division
The Ravens, much like the Steelers, have dealt with a laundry list of injuries, though the former has been hit harder thus far. Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is reportedly set to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury, as are a pair of star defenders in cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker Roquan Smith with their respective ailments while defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike will be sidelined for the rest of the season with a neck injury. All of that comes as Baltimore, sitting at 1-3, is off to its worst start since 2015.
Cincinnati, on the other hand, has lost two-straight noncompetitive contests without star signal caller Joe Burrow, who is expected to be out for three months with turf toe, and now owns a 2-2 record.
As for the Cleveland Browns, they were never expected to contend for a playoff spot this season, much less the AFC North title. While they came away with an impressive Week 3 victory over the Green Bay Packers, they too are 1-3 and are banged up themselves, particularly at the wide receiver position.
Steelers Chances
Pittsburgh, as mentioned before, is working through its own injury issues, but the team has seemed to turn a corner over the last few weeks.
With that being said, however, the Steelers have yet to play a divisional game, so it's far too early to declare them the runaway favorites. After all, they were 10-3 entering Week 15 last season and seemed destined to host a playoff game at Acrisure Stadium before losing the final four contests of the regular season, allowing Baltimore to both overtake them for first place and defeat them in the Wild Card round.
It's been a long time since the division was this weak, though, and Pittsburgh has a real chance to take an insurmountable lead and win it for the first time since 2020.
