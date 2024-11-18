Steelers Can't Ignore Mike Williams Any Longer
The Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped with a 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, improving their record to 8-2 on the year while also keeping themselves in pole position in the AFC North.
The Steelers' defense was the real hero on the day, holding a Ravens offense that came into the contest leading the league in yards and points per game to totals of 329 in the former category and the aforementioned 16 in the latter.
Pittsburgh's offense had its moments as well, but the unit's overall performance wasn't up to snuff versus a Baltimore defense that has struggled mightily all season, particularly against the pass.
Russell Wilson went 23-for-36 for 205 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in the end zone. He was far from sharp, but the team's woes through the air don't all fall on his shoulders.
Beyond George Pickens, who led the Steelers with eight catches and 89 yards, the team's wide receivers combined for just two receptions and three yards while being targeted three times.
The team's need for additional help at the position was well-established in the offseason, yet much to the chagrin of fans, they failed to bring in reinforcements before the regular season commenced.
Pittsburgh struck out on landing top-tier targets such as Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, though appeared to find a temporary solution upon acquiring Mike Williams from the New York Jets at the trade deadline.
Williams, an eight-year veteran, had previously piqued the Steelers' interest as a free agent before he signed a $10 million pact with the Jets for the 2024 campaign. The 30-year-old never truly found his footing in New York, putting up 12 receptions for 166 yards across nine contests, yet Pittsburgh felt comfortable enough in his talent to cough up a 2025 fifth-rounder for him.
As a rental, the prevailing hope was that Williams would come in for the remainder of the year and feature as a strong-handed No. 2 receiver who could stretch the field alongside Pickens.
After all, he had starred with Keenan Allen as members of the Los Angeles Chargers for parts of seven seasons. While there isn't a direct correlation between what he experienced there and the Steelers' situation, it's similar enough to the point where they likely felt he had potential that wasn't tapped into with the Jets.
Williams played sparingly in Pittsburgh's Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders, though he still announced his arrival with a bang by hauling in a game-winning 32-yard touchdown shortly before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.
His snap count jumped from nine against Washington to 25 versus the Ravens, yet he had nothing to show for it. It's tough to complain when the Steelers came away with a gritty win over arguably their biggest rival, but the lack of looks for Williams can't become a trend.
At this juncture, he's their most dependable option at receiver behind Pickens. Williams has a long track record of success with 5,004 yards and 32 scores over his career, and it would be inexcusable to let him become an afterthought.
Sure, there's an element of unfamiliarity that may currently be hindering his involvement. The bottom line, however, is that the Steelers need to utilize Williams in order to reach their ceiling this year.
They have a Super Bowl-caliber roster and coaching staff, but those prospects won't be realized if Pickens is the only true threat in the passing game. Williams will have to step up, but Pittsburgh must also ensure that he becomes a focal point within the offense.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!