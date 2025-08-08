Ex-Steelers’ Najee Harris Shares First Photo Since Eye Injury
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris posted a picture on Snapchat from Los Angeles Chargers training camp in El Segundo, California, providing an update on his status after being involved in a fireworks accident last month.
Earlier this week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh offered an update on the former first-round pick's recovery as the team gets prepared for their second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
“Better today than yesterday,” Harbaugh said, per AL.com's Mark Inabinett. “He was better yesterday than he was the day before that. Better today than yesterday, and praying better tomorrow than today.”
According to a statement released by Doug Hendrickson, Harris' agent, in July, the 27-year-old was present at a gathering on July 4 where a fireworks accident took place, resulting in him suffering what was described as a "superficial" eye injury.
"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season," Hendrickson said.
Though Hendrickson expressed optimism for Harris' return to the field, he has yet to participate in practice for the Chargers. He's been seen walking laps with a helmet and weighted vest on as his rehab process continues, which Harbaugh said is all part of the plan.
“Working through it,” Harbaugh said. “Doing everything he can. That’s what’s being recommended he can do right now.”
Harris has remained on the NFI (non-football injury and illness) list since the beginning of camp. Should he not be activated before final roster cuts later this month, he'll be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season at a minimum.
He spent four seasons with Pittsburgh after being selected No. 24 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Harris played in 68 games during that span while posting 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns across 1,097 rushing attempts. He also logged 1,149 yards and four scores through the air on 180 receptions.
The Antioch, California native signed a one-year contract worth a base value of $5.230 million with an additional $4 million available in incentives with the Chargers this offseason.
