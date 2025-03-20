Steelers Interested in Two NFL Draft QBs
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put a premium on restructuring their quarterback room this offseason by any means possible.
After signing Mason Rudolph to a two-year, $8 million deal last week, Pittsburgh has spearheaded the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes and appear to be in solid position to land him once he eventually makes his decision.
Finding a starter for the 2025 season in the NFL Draft is unrealistic for the Steelers, however, considering the relative weakness of this year's class and the fact that their first-round pick sits at No. 21.
That doesn't preclude them from rolling the dice on a signal caller on Day 2 or 3 who could sit behind Rudolph and another veteran such as Rodgers though, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac identified a pair of potential targets for Pittsburgh who fit that mold.
"Maybe in the third round take a chance on a guy if there's someone they like," Dulac said on the "Dan Patrick Show". "I'm not gonna sit here and tell you it's Jaxson Dart or Will Howard. But I do know they have interest in those guys."
If the Steelers do wait until the third round or so to select a quarterback, it's far more likely that Howard or another prospect would be their choice than Dart, who continues to steadily rise up draft boards.
The 21-year-old has been linked to Pittsburgh consistently and met with team brass at the NFL Scouting Combine, but it appears as though it would have to use its first-rounder to snag him given his arm talent and athleticism, which may not be the most appealing route when there's a bevy of other roster needs to address.
Howard doesn't have as much upside, though he was the more accomplished player of the two in college.
After spending four years at Kansas State, he transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2024 campaign and would go on to lead the program to its first national title in a decade.
In 16 games, Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a glistening 73.0 percent completion rate.
Neither he, Dart or any rookie the Steelers land will top the depth chart in 2025, but it's sound process to address the position at some point during the draft in hopes of striking gold.
