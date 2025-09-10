Steelers CB Lands on Injury Report for Week 2
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers already had to make adjustments to their secondary following their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets. Starting safety DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the game, shortening the safety rotation and forcing the organization to add another veteran in Jabrill Peppers.
Now the Steelers are focused on their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but they may be without another key member of their secondary. Third-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. did not participate in the team’s latest practice. Making matters worse, his status is up in the air for their Week 2 contest after he was included in the team's latest injury report.
Completely missing practice is not the most encouraging sign for the promising cornerback. However, during his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Porter Jr.'s injury and shared some optimism that he will play against the Seahawks.
“Joey Porter wasn't able to finish the game with a hamstring," he said. "Optimistic about his availability, but I'll let the quality of his work and the amount of his work during the week be our guide there.”
The Steelers are counting on Porter Jr. being healthy enough to go against Seattle. He played in 69% of the defensive snaps last week before he was forced out of the game. That forced Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay to play 100% of the snaps, and it wasn't the best usage of the veteran Slay. Porter Jr. is a far more favorable outside matchup against the Seahawks' aerial weapons.
The Steelers had three other players listed as non-participants due to injury. Elliott remains sidelined as he recovers from his knee injury. Backup offensive lineman Calvin Anderson also missed practice due to illness and rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon also did not participate as he works his way back from his own knee injury.
Veteran leaders Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt did not participate. Their absence was classified as taking a veteran rest day.
The one encouraging takeaway from the latest injury report is the continued progress of linebacker Nick Herbig. He missed the team’s first game after being a limited participant in practice leading up to Week 1 kick-off. He is once again a limited participant, but Tomlin seemed even more encouraged about his prospects against the Seahawks.
“Really optimistic and hopeful about Nick Herbig being available for us this week,” he stated.
