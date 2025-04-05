Steelers Join Short List With Ole Miss QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for NFL Draft prospects at the quarterback position, and may be showing their hand in who they are most interested in. After bringing Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in for a top 30 pre-draft visit, the Steelers have joined a "shortlist" with the potential first-round quarterback, according to one insider.
Speaking about the visit on the latest episode of The Insiders, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport made it known that the Steelers are among a small list of teams spending the most time with Dart this scouting process.
"The Steelers are among the teams who have spent a lot of time with Jaxson Dart," Rapoport said. "The Saints have also spent a ton of time with him. The Giants and Browns. Those are the quarterback teams. Those are the teams who consider him."
The Steelers brought Dart in for a pre-draft visit. It's not believed that head coach Mike Tomlin or general manager Omar Khan were at his Pro Day, nor did they take him out to dinner the night before it. They did meet with him at the NFL Combine and at the Senior Bowl.
Pittsburgh is likely going to take a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft. That selection could range anywhere from the 21st pick in the first round to the end of the draft with a prospect hoping to make a roster.
The team has shown interest in a number of QBs this cycle, including Texas' Quinn Ewers, Ohio State's Will Howard, Louisville's Tyler Shough, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Notre Dame's Riley Leanord. In the first round, Dart is the most likely name to be on their board, but it's not a guarantee he makes it to them, and hard to believe he falls much further after them.
Are they looking to make him their first-round pick? It appears they're heavily considering it.
