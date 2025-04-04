Former Steelers Defender Dies
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Ray Seals has passed away at the age of 59 years old. His friend Nini Marie confirmed the news on social media.
His cause of death is unknown at the time of the report.
A Syracuse, New York native, Seal did not attend college but instead played for the San Antonio Express in the Empire League, a semi-pro league. He started his NFL journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1988. After missing his first season with a back injury, he spent five years in Tampa Bay, starting 28 games and recording 15.5 sacks.
Seals signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994, signing a three-year deal at the time. He spent two seasons with the Steelers as part of the Pittsburgh defense in the 90's. He recorded seven sacks his first season and 8.5 his second, which tied his career-high.
He missed the following season with a torn rotator cuff.
One of Seals' most notable plays came in Super Bowl XXX during the Steelers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys when Seals recorded a sack on quarterback Troy Aikman.
The Steelers On SI family sends their condolences to Seals family and friends during this difficult time.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!