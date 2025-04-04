All Steelers

Former Steelers Defender Dies

The former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle has passed away at the age of 59.

Noah Strackbein

Jan 28, 1996; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) scores a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Chad Brown (94), Darren Perry (39), Ray Seals (97) and Willie Williams (27) during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. Dallas defeated Pittsburgh 27-17. Mandatory Credit: David Petkiewicz/The Arizona Republic-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 1996; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) scores a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Chad Brown (94), Darren Perry (39), Ray Seals (97) and Willie Williams (27) during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. Dallas defeated Pittsburgh 27-17. Mandatory Credit: David Petkiewicz/The Arizona Republic-Imagn Images / The Arizona Republic-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Ray Seals has passed away at the age of 59 years old. His friend Nini Marie confirmed the news on social media.

His cause of death is unknown at the time of the report.

A Syracuse, New York native, Seal did not attend college but instead played for the San Antonio Express in the Empire League, a semi-pro league. He started his NFL journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1988. After missing his first season with a back injury, he spent five years in Tampa Bay, starting 28 games and recording 15.5 sacks.

Seals signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1994, signing a three-year deal at the time. He spent two seasons with the Steelers as part of the Pittsburgh defense in the 90's. He recorded seven sacks his first season and 8.5 his second, which tied his career-high.

He missed the following season with a torn rotator cuff.

One of Seals' most notable plays came in Super Bowl XXX during the Steelers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys when Seals recorded a sack on quarterback Troy Aikman.

The Steelers On SI family sends their condolences to Seals family and friends during this difficult time.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News