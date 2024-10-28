Steelers QB Avoids Major Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields is questionable for Week 8 against the New York Giants after suffering a hamstring injury late in the practice week. Despite the uncertainty of his status, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that there is no concern about a serious injury for Fields.
The Steelers will test Fields's hamstring prior to their game against the Giants and make a decision about his status for Week 8. However, with the bye week afterward, Pittsburgh could be cautious and let Fields rest before returning in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.
If Fields does not play, or is named inactive, he'll likely serve as the emergency quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen. This will allow him to step into the game if both other quarterbacks are unable to finish. This is the same circumstance the Steelers utilized for Wilson during his calf injury.
While Fields could still play against the Giants, it likely eliminates the chances of seeing a package for him during the game. The Steelers are waiting to break out a role for Fields after handing the starting job to Wilson. That'll now likely wait until after the bye week.
The Steelers will announce their final inactives list an hour and a half before game time. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.
