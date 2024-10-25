Insider: Steelers Breaking Out Justin Fields Packages
While the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't find a way to get Justin Fields any reps in a Week 7 blowout win against the New York Jets, there's some belief that he could still be utilized within certain packages in the near future.
When posed with a question that pondered whether or not Fields' mobility could be a weapon within the red zone as part of an "Asked and Answered" segment for the Steelers' official website, Bob Labriola answered by referring to Russell Wilson's exemplary numbers in that area of the field and instead stated that the team will find other ways to involve both quarterbacks within their game plan.
"Packages within games for Justin Fields are in the future, I believe, but Russell Wilson is one of the most highly-rated red zone quarterbacks in the NFL," Labriola wrote. "In 2023 with the Broncos, Wilson ranked fifth in the NFL in red zone touchdown passes, and he threw only 1 red zone interception in his 60 attempts. Again, I believe the Steelers plan to utilize Fields in some way during the 10 games following their bye, but the notion that they need an alternative to Wilson at quarterback in the red zone is misguided."
Though the dream of a pseudo two-quarterback system fizzled out versus the Jets, there's still a defined lane towards playing time for Fields. While Wilson is likely to remain the starter, he's no longer the athlete he once was and more so operates from the pocket at this stage in his career.
Though Wilson's strengths as a player are a boon to Pittsburgh's passing game and offense in general, the team would be wise to continue tapping into Fields' legs as a means of relieving him and keeping the defense honest.
Fields is one of the most dangerous and dynamic playmakers on the run among all players at his position, and there are a multitude of ways for the Steelers to take full advantage of that without stepping on Wilson's toes. Whether it's through designed runs, read-options or even run-pass options, he should receive opportunities to come off the bench and make an impact in any given game.
