Steelers Leave Door Cracked for Isaac Seumalo's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their final injury report before heading off to Indianapolis and facing the Colts in Week 4.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo was officially given a doubtful designation for Sunday's game. He returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury on Aug. 28 and was a limited participant each of the last three days.
If Seumalo cannot go, rookie Mason McCormick is likely to earn the starting nod for the first time in his career over Spencer Anderson, who played a lion's share of the snaps at left guard over Pittsburgh's first three games.
Quarterback Russell Wilson was listed as questionable for a fourth-consecutive week with a calf injury. He will likely be ruled inactive and serve as the team's emergency No. 3 option at the position behind Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.
Running back Jaylen Warren (knee), edge rusher Alex Highsmith (groin) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) were all ruled out versus the Colts.
Warren was pulled during Pittsburgh's win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 by head coach Mike Tomlin and had an MRI done on his knee after the contest. He did not practice throughout the work week.
Highsmith is on pace to miss several weeks with his injury, which he suffered against Los Angeles as well. Pruitt did not play against the Chargers after hurting his knee versus the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
Safety DeShon Elliott, who was limited on Wednesday with a quadricep injury, was a full participant each of the last two days and was not listed with a designation on the report.
Wide receivers Roman Wilson (ankle) and Van Jefferson (eye), who were on the report throughout the week despite registering as full participants each practice, also did not pick up a designation.
