Steelers Get Look at Two SEC First-Round QBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for their next quarterback. They haven't ruled out the possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning in 2026, and could turn to Will Howard or Mason Rudolph if needed, but the team is spending plenty of time scouting the next class of QBs.
This weekend, that included two names that have been deemed first-round picks. According to Alabama beat writer Hunter De Siver, the Steelers had scouts at the Alabama versus South Carolina matchup, getting a look at Ty Simpson and LaNorris Sellers.
Right now, Sellers is expected to be the first or second quarterback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, if he chooses to come out early. The South Carolina passer is still developing, but has some of the best upside in the class, making him an intriguing prospect.
For Simpson, he's a fast-rising option in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. The Alabama quarterback is in the midst of his first starting season, but is one of the most accurate passers in college football, and has gone from a player no one was thinking about to an expected first-round pick if he declares.
Steelers Mocked to Simpson
In ESPN's 2026 mock draft, the Steelers use the 30th pick in the draft to select Simpson. He was the fourth quarterback taken, with Sellers going ninth to the Las Vegas Raiders.
"It's essential for the Steelers to find the heir apparent under center to soon-to-be 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, and I think Simpson has been the most impressive of the draft-eligible quarterbacks," ESPN's Jordon Reid wrote. "Despite the need, Pittsburgh waited until Round 6 to pick a QB this past April (Will Howard). It can't wait that long again. Like Moore, Simpson is an inexperienced starter (all six career starts have come this season). It's not certain that Simpson will declare for the 2026 draft, but league evaluators have taken notice of his impressive stretches this season. He has thrown 16 TD passes and just one interception this season."
Sellers Too High?
Meanwhile, Sellers might be too high for the Steelers. Almost no mocks have him leaving the top 10 in the draft, which would force the Steelers to sell big and trade their way up to grab him. Maybe they believe he's the exact quarterback they're searching for and they must trade up, but it won't be easy to do so.
In a limited class with only a few passers emerging, the Steelers will be fighting the crowd to find their next passer. It leaves a lot of questions about if they'll find out, and if that find will be worth it, but they're not shying away from scouting the entire class.
In the quarterback battle, Alabama walked away winners, 29-22. Simpson completed 24-43 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while Sellers completed 18 of 32 passes for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Sellers also rushed 18 times for 67 yards and a score.
