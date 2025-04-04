Steelers Looking at Aaron Rodgers Alternatives?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have showed their hand in the quarterback saga, pointing to another option and possibly letting us behind the curtain enough to know they have alternatives to Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers are waiting for Rodgers, but they aren't willing to wait forever. Ask team president Art Rooney II. No one knows when an answer will come, or if it's ever going to. Right now, they have Mason Rudolph as a backup plan, but names are starting to come off the shelf.
They're comfortable with Rudolph, but general manager Omar Khan made it known they would add another veteran if Rodgers goes elsewhere. Maybe, they're already starting to look for those alternatives.
According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers were one of the teams who called about Joe Milton before the New England Patriots traded him to the Dallas Cowboys. No one knows if their deal was better than Dallas', but someone's was, and for a "late-round pick," it's hard to imagine Pittsburgh wasn't at least trying to give a competitive offer.
Right now, other options are very big. Carson Wentz or Joe Flacco could be on their mind, and as free agents, maybe the Steelers aren't willing to wait much longer before signing them. Younger trades like Hendon Hooker out of the Detriot Lions and Will Levis out of the Tennessee Titans will likely be available at some point as well.
The Steelers seem to be hitting a point where the Aaron Rodgers saga is going too far. They don't know what's going to happen, and while they're confident they are ahead in the race, they aren't certain they'll win it.
So, maybe, they're starting to look for alternatives. Maybe, Rodgers has pushed this too far out. And maybe, the Steelers find someone else before they sign Aaron Rodgers.
