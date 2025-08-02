Steelers Lose Veteran OT To Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The injuries have continued to pile up for the Pittsburgh Steelers at training camp this season.
Including a Wednesday that included three injuries at the same position at the same body part, the Steelers' camp has not been without its fair share of injuries.
Now, another injury has hit the club as offensive tackle Calvin Anderson suffered an injury at the conclusion of Friday's Firday Night Lights practice. Anderson slipped on the field during the final two-minute period of the practice, and appeared to have pulled something in his lower body in the process.
Now, the Steelers are without depth at the offensive tackle position following Anderson's injury. He was initially signed last season following the season-ending injury to rookie offensive lineman and 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick Troy Fautanu, and now has suffered an injury himself.
It is not entirely clear at this time the extent of the injury that Anderson faced, and whether it will cause issues going forward into the season. Anderson is likely to be the team's swing tackle due to his versatility on the offensive line, but his injury could cause the Steelers to scramble for another option before the season rolls around.
At this point in time, Anderson has been replaced temporarily with Dylan Cook, but it is not clear whether that is set to be his replacement if the injury is one that is long-term in nature.
It is also possible that another current depth piece for the team steps up into Anderson's role, as the Steelers do have a couple tackles that are likely to be practice squad members that can make the jump. This group includes players like Doug Nester and 2025 undrafted free agent Gareth Warren, but only time will tell in regards to Anderson's injury.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!