Cowboys Address Loss of Two Superstars vs. Steelers
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night without Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, who make up one of the best pass rush duos in the NFL.
Both players suffered injuries in the team's Week 4 win over the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium. Lawrence left during the third quarter of the contest and was placed on the reserve/injured list on Tuesday with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, meaning he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games.
Parsons, on the other hand, is dealing with a high ankle sprain that necessitated him being carted into the locker room. He was using a scooter and wearing a boot this week while not practicing, which acted as a precursor to him being listed as out on Dallas' final injury report before the contest.
Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis touched on the impact of losing both players, stating that it's nearly impossible to cover up their absences.
"You really can't replace them," Lewis said. "They're the motor of our defense. We just have to ways to attack offenses without those guys, unfortunately."
Lawrence, a four-time Pro Bowler, recorded three sacks over the first four games of the season. He's played for Dallas since being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft.
Parsons is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who has quickly become one of the most feared defensive players in the league. He has only posted one sack up to this point in the year, though he's responsible for a total of 21 pressures.
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa struck a bit of a different cord than Lewis, as he believes the rest of the defense can perform adequately without Parsons and Lawrence by rising to the occasion.
"It's just the nature of the beast," Odighizuwa said. "Injuries happen. We can have no type of drop off. It's next man up. Everyone has to step up and do their jobs."
Chauncey Golston, Marshawn Kneeland and KJ Henry will likely rotate into the game for Dallas at defensive end.
It's a less than ideal circumstance for a Cowboys defense that's struggled throughout the early stages of the season, especially considering the fact that they are set to play in a hostile environment against an improved Steelers offense.
