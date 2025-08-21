Steelers Lose Multiple WR Options
The wide receiver market is in full swing less than a week before the 53-man roster deadline on August 26, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to get involved.
On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos caused a stir by trading Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for a 2026 fourth-round pick and 2027 sixth-rounder.
Vele was a seventh-round selection out of Utah in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was a key contributor in his rookie season for Denver as it subverted expectations and made the playoffs with a 10-7 record, finishing with 41 receptions for 475 yards and three touchdowns over 13 games. The 27-year-old is under contract through the 2027 campaign.
The San Francisco 49ers later acquired Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs as the teams swapped sixth- and seventh-round picks in the 2027 draft.
Moore, a Pittsburgh native, was chosen by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2022 draft. The 25-year-old was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, though he logged just 494 yards over 36 games and never truly found his footing while playing with Patrick Mahomes.
Buried on the depth chart in Kansas City while San Francisco is dealing with a slew of injuries at receiver, Moore has an opportunity to make an impact for the 49ers this season before reaching free agency next March.
This past Sunday, the Houston Texans sent 2022 second-rounder John Metchie III and a sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round selection.
It's no secret that the Steelers are looking for receiver help, and while they've been connected to veterans such as Terry McLaurin and Gabe Davis, it's been no dice for them thus far.
With final roster cuts on the horizon, Pittsburgh could look to either make a trade for a player at the position who is on the outs with his current team, such as Ja'Lynn Polk with the New England Patriots, or wait to see who hits the waiver wire and put in a claim.
Amari Cooper and Odell Beckham Jr. are currently available on the free agent market, but given that the Steelers have yet to seriously pursue either player, they more likely profile as backup options than top targets for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh will certainly add another receiver to its current group, but the means through which it does so remains to be seen.
