Steelers Release Hard-Nose LB After Injury Settlement
PITTSBURGH -- The grind of the training camp claims many victims each year in the NFL, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with that fact as they determine their 53-man roster for the season. With their final preseason game on the horizon, the pressure across the many players fighting for a roster spot is at its highest.
One of the players fighting for those spots was Steelers linebacker Devin Harper. As the last preseason week started, the bruising linebacker was waived along with a few others as the team brought in a new long snapper and offensive lineman. Just a few days later, Harper's release has reverted to injured reserve.
Following the placement on Injured Reserve, the Steelers chose to waive Harper with an injury settlement, allowing him to hit the market once again. When he's healthy, he'll have the ability to sign elsewhere this season.
Harper entered the NFL in 2022 after becoming a starter for Oklahoma State. The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played two seasons in Dallas, appearing in six games and recording two tackles. The Cowboys waived Harper in the summer of 2023.
After his release, Harper signed with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2023 season. He played the most NFL snaps of his career so far in Cincinnati. He appeared in six games, recording an additional two tackles, both of which were recorded solo during special teams situations. The Bengals released Harper in August of 2024.
Shortly after, the Steelers signed Harper to their practice squad. He spent the entirety of the 2024 regular and postseason on the practice squad, and the Steelers signed him to a futures/reserve contract for the 2025 season this past January.
The injury is an unfortunate next step for Harper, who was having a strong training camp and preseason performance. He was one of the bubble players vying for a spot on the 53-man roster as a linebacker. His hard-hitting and quickness stuck out at times, and he managed to make a pair of tackles during the Steelers' preseason games.
With Harper out of the running, the race for the final roster spots at the middle linebacker position comes down to Mark Robinson and rookie Carson Bruener, while players like DeMarvin Leal, Eku Leota and newcomer Kenny Willekes fight for a spot on the outside.
