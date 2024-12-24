Steelers Lose Star CB for Chiefs Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee) out for their Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, leaving the team thin in the secondary.
Porter first left in the first quarter of the Steelers' Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a calf injury. He was ruled questionable to return, though he did find his way back onto the field at the beginning of the second half.
After a short go of it, Porter was pulled once again and further evaluated by trainers. As ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported, the team determined that he had sustained a knee injury that was causing pain elsewhere, including his calf.
Porter was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Head coach Mike Tomlin characterized him as questionable to play versus the Chiefs during his press conference on Sunday, but in a short week with little time to recover, the Steelers have chosen to take the safe route and keep him sidelined.
After appearing in all 17 games as a rookie and starting each of Pittsburgh's 15 prior contests this season, Porter is set to be inactive for the first time in his career.
Per Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old has allowed 45 receptions, 580 yards and a touchdown while being targeted 69 times this year.
Now down their No. 1 corner, the Steelers will depend on James Pierre and Cory Trice Jr. alongside Donte Jackson (back), who was listed without a game designation on Tuesday's injury report.
Pierre has logged 183 defensive snaps in 2024, a good chunk of which came against the Ravens as he started in Jackson's place. Trice, who played in the first three contests of the year before landing on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring ailment, was activated ahead of Week 14 and received a career-high 49 reps on defense in Baltimore.
