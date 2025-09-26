Steelers Officially Lose Star LB for Vikings Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will officially play without one of their star outside linebackers in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.
On X, the Steelers announced that Alex Highsmith (ankle) will not travel with the rest of the team to Ireland after being listed as a non-participant in practice throughout the week.
Highsmith's absence isn't a surprise, as head coach Mike Tomlin ruled him out during his press conference earlier this week. The 28-year-old went down with an ankle sprain against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and has not played or practiced since, though he's avoided a stint on the reserve/injured list.
The hope is that Highsmith can return after Pittsburgh's Week 5 bye and potentially be in line to play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, though his timeline isn't clear at the moment.
Highsmith battled through a groin injury during training camp in early August that kept him off the practice field for several weeks, though he returned later in the month and was ready in time for Week 1.
He missed three games during the 2024 campaign due to a separate groin ailment and three with an ankle injury, though he was never inactive during the first four years of his career after being selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Highsmith was a standout performer in the season opener vs. New York, recording a sack and eight pressures across 57 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He did not log a pressure over 10 snaps before sustaining his injury against the Seahawks.
The Steelers' defense has been disappointing thus far, currently allowing the fifth-most yards (386.0) and 11th-most points (25.7) per game, though the team has enough talent at outside linebacker to make up for Highsmith's absence.
T.J. Watt, who signed a three-year extension worth $123 million just ahead of training camp, had his best showing of the season against the New England Patriots last week with two sacks while Nick Herbig stepped up in a big way as well with six pressures, four quarterback hits and a sack.
